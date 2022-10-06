Ghana: LPG Usage Increase From 24.5 Percent in 2017 to 36.9 Percent in 2021

Consumption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as main source of cooking fuel rose from 24.5 per cent in 2017 to 36.9 per cent in 2021, the Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has said.

That, he said, was due to regulatory interventions such as rural LPG promotions, free cylinder distribution, intensified public educations on safe LPGusage, infrastructure development, improvement in supply and distribution and LPG pricing structure.

Speaking at the 3rd West Africa LPG Conference and Expo under the theme "Towards Making LPG The Clean Fuel of West Africa," he said the objective of the government was to ensure at least 50 per cent penetration by 2050.

Dr Abdul-Hamid said even though Ghana had made gains in LPG consumption over the past five years, there were challenges threatening the sustainability of the LPG market in Ghana.

"... challenges such as slow uptake in particularly low-income areas, affordability, accessibility, non-adherence to safety requirements by some operators, old and unsafe cylinders, among others have threatened the sustainability of the LPG market in Ghana,

"To remedy the situation, the government of Ghana in October 2017 launched the National LPG Promotion Policy with the objective of ensuring that at least 50 per cent of Ghanaians have access to LPG for domestic, commercial, and industrial use by 2030.

"The Policy is to be driven by the new marketing and distribution model, the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM)," he said

On his part, the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, said the LPG industry presents an attractive solution to leverage the shift to cleaner energy sources while promoting Africa's industrialisation agenda.

"And I believe it will take the collective efforts from academia, the industry and government to prudently push West Africa to maximize the economic gains across the entire LPG value chain" he said.