Africa: Govt Considering Fertiliser Coy for Africa Market - President

The government is considering an ambitious move to establish a fertiliser company capable of meeting the fertiliser demand of the entire African continent, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

According to the President, the global shortfall in the supply of fertiliser caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine presented an opportunity for Ghana to position itself to produce fertilisers for local consumption and for export to other parts of the continent.

In a meeting with the Norwegian Ambassador at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday, President Akufo-Addo said discussions were ongoing to determine how the country could take advantage of the opportunity.

The Norwegian Ambassador, Ingrid Mollestad, visited the President with a delegation from Yara International, a Norwegian chemical company that produces, distributes, and sells nitrogen-based mineral fertilisers.

The discussion centred on Yara International's support for about 100,000 small-holder Ghanaian farmers with fertilisers to the tune of US$20 million to improve crop production in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo appealed to the Norwegian company to consider partnering with the government to establish a fertiliser plant to serve the continent.

"Our main concern is to be able to make these fertilisers here ourselves. Plans are ongoing to establish a fertiliser facility here in Ghana. It will make a lot of sense in terms of the West African market and larger African market."

"It would be great to involve you as partner in that exercise because it will make a lot of sense for us to make a big facility here in Ghana to supply our needs and at the same time the regional and continental market," he said

President Akufo-Addo expressed the commitment to work to ensure that the vision became a reality for the country.

He thanked the Norwegian company for the support and invited the ambassador to work with the government to consider other areas of partnership and cooperation.

"We appreciate the gesture and your involvement in Ghana," he said and commended the company for developing a model to track the movement of fertiliser to prevent corruption in the distribution of the fertilisers.

Ms Mollestad, on her part, reiterated Norway's commitment to ensuring food security in Ghana, and Africa.

"We are committed to doing our utmost on the continent for food security and producing sustainable food for the continent," she said.

She expressed delight that Yara, the biggest producer of fertiliser in the world, had decided to support Ghana to improve crop production and food security.