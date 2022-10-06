Ghana: GCB to Continue to Innovate, Improve Services - MD

GCB Bank Plc will continue to innovate and improve on its services to serve the needs and interest of its customers, Managing Director Kofi Adomakoh, has said.

He said the bank continued to make great strides in terms of profitability, assets and size due to patronage of banks products and services.

Mr Adomakoh made the pledge when he joined other senior officials of the bank to interact with customers as part of this year's Customer Service Week.

As part of the programme, Mr Adomakoh and other senior management staff interacted with the bank's head office branch near the bank of Ghana, where customers were treated to savouries and presented with chocolates.

The programme, according to the bank was replicated across the country throughout the week.

Mr Adomakoh, who will be touring other branches in Tema as part of the programme, said the Customer Week Celebration was a special occasion in the bank's calendar.

"It is a time we dedicate ourselves and reconsider and review how we treat our customers. It is also a time where we take stock of what has gone on over the last year to consider the future on how to position the bank to serve our customers better," he said.

"Customers are the reason why we are here, we need to make sure our customers' needs are well identified and addressed. So the focus is just to spend this week out of many other weeks, just to celebrate our customers both internal and external," Mr Adomako, stressed.

He said it was the strategic agenda of the bank to be "customer-centric and customer focused."

Mr Adomakoh observed that the interaction with the customers had been encouraging and worthwhile.

Mr Adomakoh said GCB the most networked bank with branches all over the country and also one of the safest and strongest bank in the country.

"People who do business across the country are able to move money quickly, we are the only bank that has Momo feature and therefore gives us more leverage also and enable our customers to move money around quicker," Mr Adomakoh, said.

The Managing Director of GCB Bank Plc said the bank was deploying technology to reach and serve customers better.