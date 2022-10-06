Gambia: GFF Leagues to Begin On January 4th

The 2022-2023 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One and Two League competitions are set to begin on 4th January 2023, according to news emanating from Football House in Kanifing.

PSV Wellingara regained promotion to the country's Elite League after clinching the 2021-2022 Second Division League trophy following their stunning performance in the league campaign.

The Wellingara based-club will fight to win their matches to stay in the First Division League for another season.

Greater Tomorrow Football Academy gained promotion to the country's Premier League after finishing second-spot in the 2021-2022 Second Division League.

The Gambia Ports Authority and Elite United have both relegated to the Second Division League after finishing second-place from bottom and bottom-place on the 2021-2022 First Division League table.

The duo will contend to win their matches in the country's Second Tier to regain promotion to the First Division League.