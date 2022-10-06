Gambia: Sky Power, Manduar Utd Win in Brikama Nawetan Tournament

Sky Power FC and Manduar United opened their Brikama 'nawetan' tournament with victories, while Jaliba United were held to a draw, with all games played at the Brikama Box-Bar Mini-Stadium over the weekend.

Sky Power FC beat Bairo FC 2-1 during the late game played on Friday 30th September.

Adama Jatta and Lamin Touray scored for Sky Power FC, while Omar Jarju scored the only consolation goal for Bairo FC.

Scovil United played a goalless against Swansea United in the opening game of the tournament played on Friday 30th September.

Manduar United beat Shallotte 2-1 during the early game played on Saturday 1st October.

Abdoulie Badjie gave Shallottee FC the lead in the 14th minute before Surahaga Jabang scored in both halves to give his side, Manduar United the maximum points.

Touray's FA held Jaliba United to a 1-1 draw during the late game played on Saturday 1st October.

Buba Jallow gave Jaliba United the lead in the 9th minute of the game, before Abdoulie Jammeh restored purity for Touray's FA in the 87th minute of the second half.