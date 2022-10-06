Gambia: Medina FC Beaten As Milan Draw New Germany in Sk East Nawetan

The 2022 Africell sponsored-Serrekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO) 'nawetan' continued with electrifying encounters.

Struggling side B.B. Rovers FC were forced to a 1-1 draw by newly promoted side Late Njuga FC during their third group fixture played on Tuesday 27th September.

Malamin Keita scored for B.B. Rovers in the 47th minute before Kemo Bittage snatched a late equaliser for Late Njuga in the additional time of the second half.

Bundung-based team, B.B. Rovers, who lost their opening two games now collected their first point of the tournament, while Abuko-based team, Late Njuga now recorded five points after drawing two and winning one in three games.

Central stunned Milan Rosseoneri 2-1 during their third group game played on Tuesday 27th September.

Musa Jallow netted a brace for T. Central in the 50th and 60th minutes while Madi Jallow scored the only goal for Milan Rosseoneri.

Central FC now collected their first win in three outings after losing two of their opening matches, while Milan Rosseneri now collected six points after winning both of their opening games.

Latrikunda United held Bijankerr to a goalless draw in their third group match played on Wednesday 28th September.

Bijankerr is leading Group G with 7 points after winning two games and drawing one while Latrikunda United sit second with 4 points after winning one, losing one and drawing one in three fixtures respectively.

Future Bi played a two-all draw against T. Town in their third group game played late on Wednesday 28th September.

Future Bi FC sit bottom of Group C with two points. They drew two and lost one in three games, while T. Town occupy second spot with four points after winning one, drawing one and losing one in three encounters.

London United also drew goalless with Blue Stars in their third group game played earlier on Thursday 29th September

London United is leading Group F with five points. They won one and drew two games, while Blue Stars collected one point in three games after losing two of their opening matches.

Eagle Star also drew 0-0 with Handover during their third group game played late on Thursday 29th September.

Both Eagle Star and Hannover FC collected seven points each. They both won their opening two Group E games and drew their third matches.

BJ Academy defeated Maccassa 1-0 in their third group game played early on Friday 30th September.

The Baboucarr Jallow Academy now collected six points after winning both of their two fixtures, while Maccassa FC collected four points after winning one, drawing one and losing one in three matches.

Cannon beat Medina 2-0 during the late game played on Friday.

Cannon FC now secured five points after playing three matches. They won one and drew two of their three games. Medina FC who sit third in their group with four points also won one, drew one and lost one fixture.

Juventus drew goalless with Bantaba during the early game played on Saturday.

Juventus FC is leading Group A with 7 points after three matches. They won two and drew one, while Bantaba sit third with 4 points. They won one, drew one and lost one respectively.

RSL Zurich played a goalless draw against Ball Conge during the late game played on Saturday.

Zurich FC collected two points after drawing two and losing one in three matches, while Ball Conge collected four points after winning one, drawing one and losing one in three games.

Falcons drew goalless with United Stars in the early game played on Sunday.

Falcons FC collected four points in three games. They won one, lost one and drew one, while United collected five points after winning one and drawing two games.

Milan FC of Tallinding drew goalless against New Germany during the late encounter played on Sunday.

Both Milan FC and New Germany collected four points each in three games. They both lost one, won one and drew one respectively.