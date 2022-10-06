Ethiopia Scrapped Visa On Arrival for Nigerians, 41 Others

The government of Ethiopia has suspended Visa on arrival for Nigerians, along with travellers from 41 other countries.

This is coming barely two weeks after the country's flag carrier, Ethiopian Airlines acquired 49 percent majority stake on the Nigeria Air project.

It would be recalled that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Godwin Emiefele, had urged home governments of foreign airlines flying into Nigeria to reciprocate by granting equal landing opportunities to Nigerian airlines to such countries, as means of reducing the pressure for foreign exchange.

The Ethiopia government move has questioned the actual undertones of the partnership as well as Nigeria's rule of reciprocity with regards both country's Bilateral Air Services Agreement( BASA) as no reason has been given for this ban.

However, in a circular obtained by Vanguard from Ethiopian Airlines titled: No More Visa on Arrival for Nigerian Citizens, it stated that, country must obtain visas from the Ethiopian Embassy in Abuja before embarking on the trip

The statement reads," Please be informed that effective immediate No More Visa on Arrival For Nigerian Citizens. Passengers are to obtain their Visa at Ethiopian Embassey in Abuja before traveling.

"Please note that: Passengers transiting overnight in Addis Ababa are not affected by the ban. E.g. Passengers having layover in Addis to travel the next morning to Zanzibar, Seycheles, Lusaka, Lilongwe, Harare, Cape Town, Etc are not affected by the ban and do not need transit visa for their trips.

"Thank you for choosing Ethiopian Airlines."

Following the development, Ethiopia have scrapped Visas on Arrival for 42 other countries, many of which are African and South American countries.