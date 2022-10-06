Ghana: KMA Presents 800 Desks to Schools in the Metropolis

5 October 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Richard Aniagyei And Henrietta A.K. Aboagye

The government is working to improve the educational system and encourage efficient learning through various initiatives.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has presented 800 mono and dual desks to the Kumasi Metropolitan Education Directorate for distribution to schools in the metropolis.

The Chief Executive of KMA, Mr Sam Pyne, who presented the desks valued at GH¢180,000.00 to the directorate, disclosed that before the donation of the 800 desks, the Assembly had earlier presented about 2000 mono and dual desks to some schools in the metropolis.

On his part, the Metropolitan Education Director, Mr David Oppong, lauded the Assembly for the initiative and called for more resources to be channelled to the education sector.

The beneficiary schools include Islamic Senior High School (200 mono desks), Kumasi Anglican Senior High School (100 mono desks), Moshie Zongo Basic (77 dual desks) and Fankyenebra M/A (180 dual desks).

The rests are Duase M/A Basic School (100 mono desks) and Krofrom CPC basic schools (143 mono desks).

