Sierra Leone: Africell Impact Foundation Trains Customer Care Agents

In a bid to equip customer care agents in the country with necessary skills to enhance customer service through building effective communication, self-confidence and professional image that differentiates them from competitors, Africell Impact Foundation has on Thursday 29th September, 2022 concluded a three days E Learning training for customer care agents in the country. The training was held at Africell Impact Foundation E Learning Center on Wilkinson Road in Freetown.

Speaking to journalists, the Customer Care Manager at Africell Sierra Leone, Manye Daramy, commended the move by the foundation towards equipping customer care agents in the country with necessary skills to enhance customer service through building effective communication, self-confidence and professional image that differentiates them from competitors.

She said that Africell Impact Foundation which is the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Africell is all about empowering people to contribute to their communities, stating that the foundation helps to build strong and resilient communities by bringing people together, both digitally and physically, and connecting them to opportunities in education, the arts, healthcare and more.

The Customer Care Manager at Africell Sierra Leone highlighted that consumer experience is key to branding their product and leveraging loyalty to their organization in facing the extremely competitive market nowadays, furthering that understanding the building blocks of a memorable consumer experience is mandatory when everyone knows that success lies in details and small things have great impact when approaching consumers in the market and that service people are an essential factor of any brand and that their self-confidence, their appearance, what they say, how and when they say it affects the image of the company or organization they operate.

Manye Daramy revealed that during three days training, service people (participants) has understood the major role they play in engaging customers and increasing their loyalty to the organization they operate.

She concluded by stating that the Africell Impact Foundation E Learning Center situated at Wilkinson Road in Freetown is open to members of the public who intends to equip on various areas, and that interested members of the public should visit Africell's official website for more details.

One of the beneficiaries, Umu Kulumie Hassan-King, expressed appreciation to Africell Impact Foundation for the training. She described the training as not only important but timely.

She revealed that the training has equipped her with necessary skills to in order to enhance her customer service through building effective communication, self-confidence.

Umu Kulumie Hassan-King stated that if participants used the tools and applied the methods they have learnt during the training they you will be responsible for their self-motivation and positive attitude at work, acknowledge the importance of their role in promoting a great image of their institutions and creating an exceptional customer experience for the customers.

She concluded by encouraging all to take grab the opportunity Africell Impact Foundation has offer through their E-Learning programs in the country.