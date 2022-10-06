Nigeria: MC Oluomo Shifts Solidarity Walk for Tinubu/Shettima Campaign

The chairman of Lagos State Parks and Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, has postponed indefinitely the planned Tinubu-Shettima solidarity walk scheduled for Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Ex-chairman of the Lagos State's chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, MC Oluomo, had proposed a rally in support of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima victory in 2023 general polls.

MC Oluomo, announced this in a statement on Wednesday evening.

The rally was initially scheduled to kick off from Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere Local Goverment Area of the state.

According to him, "This is to inform the general public that the Tinubu-Shettima solidarity walk scheduled for Sunday 9th October, 2022 at Teslim Balogun Stadium has been postponed until further notice."

"The postponement was due to the APC campaign flag-up that is coming up on Monday October 10, 2022.

"The new date will be communicated once agreed. We regret any inconveniences," MC Oluomo.pleaded.