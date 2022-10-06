Africa: Blue Economy - Govt Seeks Sustained Exploration of Seabed in Africa

The federal government has tasked African states to evolve strategies for the sustainable exploration of Africa's Seabed.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said this yesterday, in Abuja, at the 4th edition of Africa's Deep Seabed Resources, ADSR, Sub-Regional Workshop on the imperative of supporting Africa's Blue Economy.

The event was organised by the International Seabed Authority, ISA, in collaboration with the National Boundary Commission, Federal Ministry of Transport and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, the Nigerian Navy and other MDAs.

Osinbajo particularly tasked nations of Africa to prioritise strategies for the sustainable development of Africa's blue economy.

Osinbajo, represented by the Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, called for concerted efforts to make Seabed a priority.

He said: "There is a need for Nigeria and indeed Africa's industrious stakeholders, relevant organisations and private entities and NGOs to synergise efforts towards enhancing decision making in Maritime domain.

"It is my firm belief that this workshop will engender thought-provoking discussions and provide Implementable decisions as well reawaken the consciousness of African states towards evolving strategies for the sustainable development of Africa Seabed.

"I welcome you all to Nigeria and I implore you to use the numerous tourism potentials and hospitable culture of our country."

Also speaking at the event, the Secretary General of the International Seabed Authority, ISA, Mr Michael W. Lodge, explained that the main objective of the project was to inform the better decision-making of African states, strengthen the technical capacity of experts and stimulate discussion to increase and improve the capacity of African nationals in deep Seabed

The International Seabed Authority implements the ADSR project in partnership with the African Union, as well as the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD) and activities are undertaken in cooperation with States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), in partnership with the African Minerals Development Center (AMDC).