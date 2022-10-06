Nigeria: Senate Confirms 19 INEC Commissioners

The Senate yesterday confirmed the nomination of 19 Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission ((INEC).

This followed the consideration of the reports of its Committees on Electoral Matters.

The RECs are: Ibrahim Abdullahi (from Adamawa), Obo Effanga (Cross River), Umar Ibrahim (Taraba), Agboke Olaleke (Ogun), Samuel Egwu (Kogi), Onyeka Ugochi (Imo), Muhammed Bashir (Sokoto), Ayobami Salami (Oyo), Zango Abdu (Katsina), Queen Elizabeth Agwu (Ebonyi) and Agunndu Tersoo (from Benue).

Others are Yomere Oritsemlebi, Delta; Yahaya Ibrahim Makarfi, Kaduna; Nura Ali, Kano; Agu Uchenna, Enugu; Ahmed Yushau Garki, FCT; Hudu Yunusa, Bauci; Uzochukwu Chijioke, Anambra and Mohammad Nura from Yobe.

The committee's chairman, Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano), in his report, said the nominees were quizzed on partisanship and membership of political parties.

The nominees, according to the senator, said were not registered members of any political party.

He said the committee found no merit in the petitions against four nominees that bordered on alleged membership of political parties, partisanship, compromise and incompetence.

The Senate also confirmed the nomination of Muhammad Sabo Lamido as Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency.