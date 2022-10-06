Nigeria: More Floods to Hit Kogi, Kebbi, Kaduna, Taraba, Lagos, Others in 24hrs - NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) says there will be heavy rainfall in 24 states between the next 24 and 48 hours.

In a the weather forecast released yesterday, it said this would happen in parts of Kwara, Niger, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Kaduna, Kebbi, Lagos, Edo, Delta, Ondo, Imo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Ebonyi, Cross River, Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa, Taraba and Kogi States.

The NiMet said there were prospects of heavy to moderate rainfall in those cities.

It said this could further complicate situations in states like Benue and Kogi, already heavily flooded.

"The heavy rains are expected to be accompanied by strong winds and lightning strikes.

"The rains will reinforce the existing flooding over the country. Areas devoid of these flooding have prospects of flash flooding over low lying areas and road surfaces" the forecast showed.

The NiMet urged emergency agencies to be proactive, monitor the rains and water levels and watch out for updates from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.