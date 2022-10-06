Nigeria: CDD Urges Political Actors to Ensure Issues-Based Campaigns

6 October 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has urged all political actors to ensure issues-based campaigns for the success of the polls.

The CDD Director, Idayat Hassan, made the call on Wednesday in a statement in Abuja.

According to her, with an estimated 95 million registered voters deciding 1,491 election contests, including a term-limited president, it is important for governance issues affecting citizens to be at the forefront of the political debate.

"CDD urges political parties, candidates and their supporters to focus on the issues affecting the country's governance and development.

"These include challenges in the security and economic sectors, and the resultant impact in other areas of governance, such as education, health, power and agriculture among others.

"Debates that prioritise religious and ethnic divisions only serve to distract citizens from making informed decisions while voting, especially since these issues do not discriminate along religious or ethnic lines," Hassan said.

