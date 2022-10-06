Nigeria: 'Nigeria Air Recruitment Portal Cloned'

The management of Nigeria Air has raised alarm over a cloned recruitment portal acting as agent of the Nigeria Air and collecting applications from unsuspecting members of the public.

A statement from the airline management said, "The so-called agents have created a host of fake websites and links supposedly for the submission of applications by unsuspecting members of the public.

"We wish to inform the general public; especially those who have earlier applied for the officially advertised positions that no recruitment interviews or tests have been scheduled. All such announcements or invitations for such should be disregarded as they are the handiwork of fraudsters and scammers.