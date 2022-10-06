Liberia: Foreign Minister Kemayah Condemns Russia for Annexing Ukraine Territory

Monrovia — Liberia's Foreign Minister Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. said it is appalling for any new form of colonialism; as is being manifested by Putin's Russia, "We, therefore, condemn in the strongest term the annexation of parts of Ukraine", Minister Kemayah noted.

The Dean of the Cabinet mentioned that annexing any part of another independent and sovereign state is a relic of the past, and belongs to the dustbin of history, noting that no amount of justification can back this ennoble act of "might makes rights".

Minister Kemayah these remarks on Monday, October 3, 2022 at program making German Unification Day at a local hotel in Monrovia.

"Yesteryears, the world was liberated from the naked drive of individual leaders, to impose their will and wishes on others. This plunged the world into warfare, culminating into World Wars I and II; respectively. This same drive is haunting the world again, with the ongoing military invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. The world must rise up and ensure an end to this unprovoked aggression.

"The experience of the two devastating World Wars has taught us that nations must learn to live together peacefully, and be respectful of one another. Nations must not render others insecure as a justification for securing themselves. National leaders in nations of the world must listen to others, and align with general global common sense wishes. As a world, we must resolve our differences through pacific means", Minister Kemayah said.

Minister Kemayah said in the world of today, might must not make right; it will never do, and never will it. "It is crude and primitive, and holds no place in our current world. It is therefore expedient that the collective pressure of the world be brought on Putin's Russia to withdraw from the legitimate and sovereign territory of Ukraine without any precondition", Minister Kemayah intoned.

The Liberian Foreign Minister noted that Liberia is happy to continue its friendship and partnership with Germany, stating that the friendly and bilateral relations go far back in history.

"We pledge to uphold this cordial relation, and to continue to deepen it from time to time. We wish to reiterate His Excellency President Dr. George Manneh Weah's profound best wishes and congratulations through you, Mr. Ambassador, to his counterpart, His Excellency Mr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, and pray that the excellent ties subsisting between our two nations and peoples remain on the trajectory of strength to strength", Minister Kemayah said.

For his part, the German Ambassador to Liberia, H.E. Ambassador Dr. Jakob Haselhuber said Germany has been present in Liberia since the 1850s, adding that in the roughly 170 years ever since, its presence has been steady and reliable.

Ambassador Haselhuber said at the beginning it was marked by trade, whilst at present, bilateral relations embrace a wide field from politics to business, from cooperation to conservation of flora and fauna to science and culture.

Ambassador Haselhuber said on the political and diplomatic side, he is particularly impressed by the openness of the members of government, parliament and judiciary whom he have met as well as by the spirit of solidarity and coherence of the diplomatic corps.

Ambassador Haselhuber further mentioned that Liberia is a reliable partner in the United Nations and in other fora, noting that his government is most grateful for Liberia's support for their common cause, and commended President Weah for his resolute and determined support as expressed most recently in his speech to the UN General Assembly.