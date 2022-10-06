Ghana: GNATLAS Put Smiles On Inmates of Ho Female Prisons

Ho — The Ghana National Teachers Ladies Association (GNATLAS) on Tuesday presented assorted items valued at GH¢ 3, 000.00 to the inmates of Ho Female Prisons in the Volta Region.

The items included sanitary pads, rice, cooking oil, toilet rolls, water and soap.

Ms Benedicta Esenam Tawiah, Coordinator, Ho District GNAT, told the Ghanaian Times at a short ceremony that as part of the World Teachers' Day celebration the ladies group found it necessary to show love to the vulnerable in society.

She said this year's celebration was about promoting kindness and they feel proud putting smiles on the faces of the female inmates.

Ms Tawiah, called on society to see them as people who needed help since the government alone cannot meet their needs.

She thanked the Prisons Officers for the care they have been giving them adding "God will richly bless them."

Receiving the items on behalf of the inmates Chief Superintendent of Prisons (CSP), Mandy Mensah thanked GNAT Ladies for the gesture.

She said the items had come at the time when such items were in short supply and assured that the items would be put to good use.