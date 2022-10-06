Africa: Sheriff Quaye Retains WBO Africa Title

6 October 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa lightweight champion, Sheriff Quaye, has indicated his readiness to take on the best in the division as he readies to launch an onslaught on the world title.

Quaye gave the indication after defeating Nigerian boxer, Joseph Oto to retain his WBO Africa lightweight title at the Dezone Resort at Korle Gonno over the weekend.

Speaking after the fight, Quaye hoped to earn a 12th or 13th rating on the WBO world ranking, adding that, "it will take me closer to the world title."

Quaye was handed a Unanimous Decision verdict of 117-109, 115-113 and 117- 109 over the Nigerian warrior in a fight that brought out the best in the two boxers.

The fight was promoted by Swavy Blu Promotions with support from Bronx Promotions.

In other bouts, Jacob Nettey Laryea from the Bronx gym stopped Moses Lartey of Stadium gym in a super welterweight clash while Alidu Suleman also stopped Raymond Ansah in another super welterweight bout.

Ishmeal Tetteh defeated Francis Mensah in a super middleweight contest.

Patrons were also thrilled with an exciting all female match involving two Nigerians, Blessing Dada and Bella Hussein in a flyweight clash won by the former.

