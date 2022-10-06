Ghana: Residents Stranded in Flood Over Weija Dam Spillage

Some residents of Tetegu, Choice and Weija, Accra, remain stranded after the Weija Dam spillage displaced them last Monday night.

While many have left to join families and friends in various safer jurisdictions, others remain along the streets, close to their flooded homes with the hopes that the situation would improve.

When the Ghanaian Times got to the Tetegu area around 8:30 a.m. yesterday, scores of individuals were spotted walking through the flood with support of some personnel of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Ghana Police Service.

At Choice and Weija, many individuals, including children, were seen wandering around with some carrying few of the belongings they were able to salvage.

The activities of the evacuation team created heavy traffic on the Kasoa-Mallam Junction stretch of the road as police and NADMO personnel were busily stopping vehicles to make way for residents affected by the floods to cross to the other lane of the road.

In separate interviews with the Ghanaian Times, some of the displaced persons lamented that they had lost their properties worth hundreds and thousands of cedis to the flood.

Mr Francis Adjapong said he had not experienced such a devastating situation since his over 15 years stay at Choice near the old Kasoa Barrier.

He stated that he had not had enough sleep since Tuesday night because of the havoc and "I have to continue to stay here to monitor activities going on around. I have five children and a wife but thankfully my wife's father has a big house in Dansoman, Accra, with enough space to accommodate her and the children so that is where they are at the moment."

He mentioned that he spent the night in his car, which he had parked on the shoulder of the main road, since Tuesday.

Another displaced person at Tetegu bemoaned that though the Weija Dam spillage causes flood almost every year, it never went beyond the areas very close to the dam.

He said the erecting of buildings on water ways within the area and recent unending rains could also be a possible cause of the severity of the floods this year.

He stated that he had lost some vital documents of his, money and other valuables to the flood and doubted he would renew his rent after it expired next year February.

Adelaide Owusu, an eight year old told the paper that she feared missing school for more days and would put her at the risk of repeating her class.

However her mother, 38 year old Mrs Mary Owusu, a trader indicated that the most painful part of the situation to her was the fact that they had lost their home temporarily, adding that even if the problem was resolved she could never comfortably reside in the area again considering the fact that the same unfortunate incident could repeat itself again next year.