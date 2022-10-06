Liberia: Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine Launches L$1 Million Scholarship Fund Drive - Poised to Contest Legislative Seat

Monrovia — Charlyne Brumskine, the daughter of the fallen political leader of Liberty Party Charles Brumskine, is considering contesting in Grand Bassa's third district in 2023.

Charlyne said her vision is to continue her late father's legacy with a specific focus on providing opportunities for underprivileged children to seek education.

And in fulfillment of that desire she on Wednesday launched a one million Liberian dollars school assistance fund drive to assist students in dare need of financial support in primary, secondary and college specifically the Grand Bassa University.

"My late father Cllr. Brumskine was one of the biggest donors of scholarship to the students of Grand Bassa County. I am so pleased to announce that through the Brumskine Foundation we have launched L$ 1million for students in Grand Bassa County. This the beginning of many other projects and policies we intent to rollout in the next couple of months.

She said the fund is divided into two phases. "We have begun to rollout the first phase for semester one, which is L$ five hundred thousand. We have given the universities large allotment, today we are beginning to give to high schools. We will also rollout scholarship for women with kids who want to go to school," she said.

Charlyne's Liberty Party is enmeshed in political crisis with both the Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence and Musa Bility faction.

According to her, as a lawyer, she believes in the rule of law and will align with any side that the law says is right. "Like I said I am not sure this thing is coming to an end soon there will be more litigation, more lawsuits. If the National Elections Commission (NEC) and the Supreme Court say Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence has control of the party we are going on that side, if NEC says it's the Executive Committee that has control of the Party we are going that side."

However, Charlyne wants reconciliation in the party, but said it's doubtful that it may not be possible adding that she has made all efforts in reconciling the party by bringing all parties of the LP on the table but has yielded no results.

The LP Constitution crisis

The chairman and political leader have been in disagreement over the authenticity of the party's 2021 amended constitution submitted to the National Elections Commission since August this year.

Sen. Karnga-Lawrence attempted withdrawing the amended Constitution from the National Elections Commission (NEC) and urged the NEC to recognized the 2015 constitution as its legitimate constitution until.

The Elections Commission, however, declined, stating that it would only recognize the amended constitution which was submitted in accordance with due process.

This means, no decision can be taken outside what is spelled out in the 2021 amended constitution of the party.

According to the political leader, the amended constitution submitted by the party chairman, Mr. Musa H. Bility was neither reviewed nor approved by her. She stated that the minutes/report of the Special Convention which she presided over was also not reviewed or approved by her.

"A preliminary analysis, after a receipt of said document from your office upon my request, has revealed numerous errors including potential alterations amidst procedural error and breaches, the intent of which is subject to conjecture," she stated in her communication to the NEC.

The communication continued: "All the above are in violation of established procedures, the Liberty Party By-laws & constitution, the rules of the NEC, amongst others. However, to maintain party unity, and arrive at a solution, I am appointing an inquiry committee.

In the interim, the last adopted constitution of 2015 and filed with the National Elections Commission within the statutory time shall govern the affairs of the Liberty Party."

Bility's defense

Mr. Bility recalled that in January 2020, during the LP Reconciliatory Retreat held in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) was convened and mandated to carry out a review and revision of the LP Constitution within 45 days.