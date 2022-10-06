Liberia: LDEA Promises to Make Liberia a Drug-Free Country

Monrovia — The Director General of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Marcus Zehyou has disclosed that his entity is ready to make Liberia a drug-free country.

Zehyou made the statement when Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency burned confiscated cocaine captured in the biggest drug bust in the history of the country at the Barclay Training Center in Monrovia.

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency and the National Security Agency over the weekend received a tip-off from the US Embassy in Monrovia regarding a reported US$100 million worth of cocaine placed in a container bound for Monrovia.

Following the tip-off, the impounding of the drug and subsequent arrest of a major suspect was done by the LDEA

At about 1:00 PM, officers of the Drug Enforcement Agency stormed the SONIT Liberia Inc. compound and seized from there a huge quantity of raw cocaine concealed among frozen goods owned by SONIT Inc.

SONIT Incorporated is a frozen food Company located in Topo Village along the Japanese Free Way.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Marcus D. Zehyoue has assured the public that his men have been dispatched to every border point and that there will be no one left out in the syndicate.

Two out of the 500 pieces of cocaine worth US$100 million on Wednesday was burned at the Barclay Training Center in the presence of international partners as means of transparency, the LDEA said.

The LDEA said, the two pieces of the cocaine drug were taking for evident and prosecution purposes.

"Over the period, we have disposed lots of substances at Disco Hill where we used to dispose of the Ebola victims," Zehyou said.

He added: "We signed an MOU with NPIL and they have designated that site for us to dispose of the drug confiscated from the streets but because of the nature of this case and the price tag on it and the basics of transparency, we have decided to come to do the burning at the BTC for the public to witness."

"We want to disabuse the perception because, at times, people speculate and say a whole lot of stuff. These drugs were tested and they have proven to be raw cocaine. We want to tell the public that the LDEA is here, we are transparent and we are determined to make Liberia a drug-free nation," Zehyou said.

Also speaking, the Mi Minister of Justice Frank Musa Dean said the government in the few days will be proceeding with the investigation of what he termed a historical drug case.

"This is to tell that Liberia is resolved that this place will not be an area for drug trafficking. We have before the legislature currently an act to make stiffer the act when it passes will see the crime of drug trafficking unbiddable so we are determined," Minister Dean said.

He added: "We want to thank our LDEA, and our foreign partners as this was a joint exercise and we encourage this cooperation as we go along. We will be destroying all of these and we are keeping two packs for evidentiary and prosecuting purposes. I hope our transparency will encourage everyone to join the fight against drug trafficking in Liberia."