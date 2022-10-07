Nigeria: Libya Accepts to Transport Nigeria's Gas to Europe

6 October 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

The Libyan government of National Unity has offered to transport Nigerian gas to Europe through its territory.

According to Libyan Oil and Gas minister, Mohammed Aoun, the distance between Nigeria's gas wells and European markets is at least 1,000 kilometres shorter than the two gas pipeline projects passing through Algeria and Morocco, thus reducing the cost of transport and therefore the gas prices.

However, Libya faces many challenges to achieve this project; security, financial, technological and market aspects. It is also working against the clock as Europe aims for carbon neutrality by 2050.

The first announcement of the intention to establish a project for a pipeline to transport Nigeria's gas through Libya was made in June.

At that time, the spokesman for the Libyan Government of National Unity, Mohammed Hammouda, revealed in a press conference that the government "has permitted the ministry of Oil and Gas, to conduct technical and economic studies for the feasibility of establishing a gas pipeline project from Nigeria passing Niger or Chad to Europe via Libya."

On 25 September, Libyan Oil and Gas minister, Mohammed Aoun, announced that the study had been submitted to government. The preliminary study decided that the pipeline should cross from Niger instead of Chad. An in-depth study was to be conducted within six months.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X