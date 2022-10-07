Africa: Big Brother Titans - Auditions for First-Ever Nigeria X South Africa Big Brother Begin

The show will be a fusion of Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi, the South African version of the show.

Eight years after it was laid to rest, Big Brother's reality TV franchise is set to return with a special edition.

Themed Big Brother Titans, the show will be a fusion of Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi, the South African version of the show.

Announcing the new show, which is slated for 2023, Mnet, its organiser, says it is open to Nigerians and South Africans ages 21 and above.

Auditions

Auditions for the Big Brother Titans will commence on the 6th of October and will run till the 22nd of October.

Interested and eligible candidates are to record a two-minute video of themselves stating why Big Brother should pick them as contestants, the organisers say.

The video will be uploaded to the Mnet website, while the prospective contestants are to fill out the online registration form.

The contestants, who must be Nigerian or South African citizens, must have valid means of identification.

Explosion of drama

Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said the Big Brother Titans promises an explosion of drama and intrigue.

He said a mash-up of BBNaija and BBMzansi will have a fascinating twist.

He said: "The long history of rich culture and talent shared by both countries will be brought to life through the Titan housemates in one house.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I can only imagine the explosion of drama and intrigue that will ensue. So, imagine 'Afrobeats' meeting 'Amapiano'; imagine the food and everything else that will be showcased; we think this will be quite exciting."

He further stated that more details about the new show would be sealed at the right time.

Background

The ninth and final edition of Big Brother Africa, also known as Big Brother Africa: Hotshots, was held in 2014.

The show was initially put on hold as the Big Brother house in Johannesburg burnt down.

Producers found and revamped a house for the season nearby and launched a shorter season of only 63 days on 5 October 2014.

The show featured 26 housemates who competed for the grand prize of US$300,000.

Thirteen countries participated in the season, and Tanzanian photographer Idris Sultan won the competition.