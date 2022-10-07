Nigeria: Troops Capture 79 Terrorists, Collaborators, Rescue Two Chibok Girls - DHQ

The terrorists and their collaborators were arrested in the North-east region in the last two weeks.

Troops of "Operation Hadin Kai" (OPHK) apprehended at least 79 terrorists and their collaborators in the North-east in the last two weeks.

Director, Defence Media Operations, Musa Danmadami, a major general, disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday at the bi-weekly news briefing on the operations of the armed forces.

Mr Danmadami said troops also eliminated many terrorists in land and air operations and rescued 14 abductees including two Chibok school girls during the period.

He said the two Chibok girls, Yana Pogu and Rejoice Senki, were rescued with their children.

They were rescued at Bula Davo village in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State and Kawur village in Konduga Local Government Area also in Borno alongside 12 other abductees.

Mr Danmadami also told journalists that troops arrested 29 Boko Haram terrorists and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) logistics suppliers in different locations within the period.

He said items recovered from them included 50 big bags of dry fish, two big sacks of fried meat, 55 jerry cans of petrol, N2.4 million and other sundry items.

He added that troops also apprehended a suspected ammunition technician at Gorom village in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno.

He said the technician had with him 300 empty cases of ammunition suspected to be used for fabricating 7.62mm special ammunition

Mr Danmadami said also that six suspected terrorists' informants and collaborators including a foreigner were arrested at different locations.

"Troops recovered six AK47 rifles, 14 AK47 magazines, one HK gun, one G3 rifle, 112 rounds of 7.62mm special, 285 rustled cattle and eight gallons of petrol within the period in focus.

"Troops also neutralised 19 terrorists, arrested 42 suspected terrorists' logistics suppliers and rescued three civilians.

"A total of 418 terrorists, including their families, who claimed to have lost interest in the ideology of Boko Haram, surrendered to the military.

"They comprise 44 adult males, 135 adult females and 239 children.

"All recovered items and arrested Boko Haram terrorists were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while surrendered terrorists and their families are being profiled for further action," Mr Danmadami said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said also that between 23 September and 28 September the air component of OPHK carried out air interdiction operations at identified terrorist enclaves at Kolaram and Bukar Meram both in the Southern Lake Chad region of Borno.

He said the air strikes resulted in the neutralisation of several terrorists and their structures destroyed.

The defence spokesperson said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in the North-west also neutralised five terrorists, arrested seven others and rescued eight civilians in the last two weeks.

He said troops also conducted precision bombing on identified notorious terrorist leaders in Gwaska Dankaramis camp at Mashekari area in Zurmi Local Government Area and Sani Dangote Camp in Farara village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Mr Danmadami said the airstrikes killed a suspected terrorist leader identified as Dogo Rabe and seven members of his gang, while others fled in disarray.

(NAN)