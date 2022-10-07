Lesotho National Day

4 October 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I send warm congratulations to the people of the Kingdom of Lesotho as you commemorate your 56th Independence Day.

The United States and Lesotho enjoy a strong partnership that promotes peace and stability, economic prosperity for all, and sound democratic principles. We commend the Kingdom of Lesotho for its efforts to protect public health and well-being. The United States looks forward to continued partnerships to strengthen democratic governance and institutions and to increase economic and commercial ties.

I send best wishes to the people of the Kingdom of Lesotho as you celebrate your National Day. We look forward to working with you in the year ahead to make Lesotho more secure, prosperous, and resilient.

