Nigeria: Fuel Scarcity - Lokoja Flood Cuts Off Tankers Supplying Abuja, Others

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has said that the current petrol scarcity in Abuja and other states in the North is caused by flooding in Lokoja, Kogi State.

According to a statement, "It has submerged a greater part of the city and grounded all vehicular movements. This has affected the distribution of petroleum products to the Federal Capital Territory and environs."

As part of measures to mitigate the situation, trucking via alternative routes is ongoing.

The authority assured the public that there were sufficient petroleum products inland, saying,

"Consequently, the general public is advised to avoid panic buying at fuel stations as the NMDPRA is working assiduously with stakeholders and government agencies to ensure products availability across the country. In the same context, marketers are advised to desist from hoarding the products so as not to inflict hardship on Nigerians.

Daily Trust observed that queues across retail outlets in Abuja were still significant as of Thursday.

Meanwhile, NNPC Ltd in a statement said it has 30 products' sufficiency and advised the public not to give in to panic buying.

"The current queue situation in some parts of Abuja and its environs is as a result of delays in arrival of fuel trucks. This is happening as a result of heavy flooding that has submerged parts of the highway passing through Lokoja, Kogi State and also an incidence of a failed road section around Badegi-Agaie highway in Niger State.

"Consequently, vehicles, especially fuel tankers, are finding alternative roads to get to their intended destinations," it noted.