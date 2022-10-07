Nigeria: Ensure Free, Credible Election, Northern CAN Urges Buhari, INEC

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 the Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the 2023 general elections are free, fair, and credible.

The body also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure a peaceful transition at the end of his tenure in 2023, adding that it is the enduring legacy he will leave.

This was disclosed in a communiqué signed by Reverend Yakubu Pam and Elder Sunday Oibe, chairman and secretary-general of the association, respectively, issued after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the association held in Kaduna.

According to the group, already those who mismanaged the economy are using hunger as a weapon as the 2023 general elections approach.

The clergymen called on the government at all levels to address the problem of poverty and hunger in Nigeria.

"We call on Nigerians to ensure that the 2023 elections are conducted in a peaceful atmosphere without rancour. The election is not a war. No politician is worth dying for. No one should take the laws into his or her hands.

"Political actors must play politics according to the rules of the game, devoid of rancour. Party leaders, flag bearers, party members, supporters, and fans must conduct themselves with decorum and focus their campaigns on how they intend to address the myriad of problems bedevilling the country," they said.