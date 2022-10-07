Nigeria: Ensure Free, Credible Election, Northern CAN Urges Buhari, INEC

7 October 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed Ibrahim

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 the Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the 2023 general elections are free, fair, and credible.

The body also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure a peaceful transition at the end of his tenure in 2023, adding that it is the enduring legacy he will leave.

This was disclosed in a communiqué signed by Reverend Yakubu Pam and Elder Sunday Oibe, chairman and secretary-general of the association, respectively, issued after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the association held in Kaduna.

According to the group, already those who mismanaged the economy are using hunger as a weapon as the 2023 general elections approach.

The clergymen called on the government at all levels to address the problem of poverty and hunger in Nigeria.

"We call on Nigerians to ensure that the 2023 elections are conducted in a peaceful atmosphere without rancour. The election is not a war. No politician is worth dying for. No one should take the laws into his or her hands.

"Political actors must play politics according to the rules of the game, devoid of rancour. Party leaders, flag bearers, party members, supporters, and fans must conduct themselves with decorum and focus their campaigns on how they intend to address the myriad of problems bedevilling the country," they said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X