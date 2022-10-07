Nigeria: 130 Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus Found in 16 States - NPHCDA

National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said that 130 circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) have been detected in 47 local government areas across 16 States in the country.

The executive director of the NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, stated this yesterday at the quarterly review meeting of the Northern Traditional Leaders Committee on Primary Health Care Delivery, in Abuja.

He stressed the need to further strengthen community engagement, saying "The risk of polio is still very much with us. Apart from the fact that we are still contending with the challenge of cVPV2, the re-emergence of WPV in some African countries shows that all countries are vulnerable until the virus is totally eradicated worldwide."

"As at 23 September 2022, 130 cVPV2 have been detected in 47 LGAs across 16 States," he said.

Shuaib said even though the figure represents about 82 per cent reduction compared to the same period in 2021 when the country recorded 711 cVPV2, it is still worrisome as the country is witnessing breakthrough transmissions in two states namely Sokoto and Zamfara.

He said "It is in our efforts to control this transmission that we are still conducting Polio outbreak response campaigns. Outbreak response campaigns are being conducted in 12 northern States, some have just been concluded while others are ongoing."

He, therefore, urged the traditional leaders not to rest on their oars as the government will continue to leverage their influence to increase individual and community demand for all PHC services, particularly Polio and COVID-19 Vaccination but also maternal and child healthcare services.

Speaking further, Shuaib reiterated that COVID-19 was still very much with us, saying, "Therefore, we need to continue to protect ourselves, our families, and communities using the only formidable tool available against the disease - the COVID-19 vaccines."

He said, "As of 4th October 2022, the number of persons who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country is 41,269,072 or 37 per cent of the total eligible population in Nigeria. Your Royal Highnesses, because of your leadership, everyday over 350,000 Nigerians are vaccinated against COVID-19, we thank you."