Nigeria: New Nigerian Carrier, ValueJet, Announces Inaugural Flight

ValueJet has announced that it would open its booking portal and would start flight operations from Monday, October 10, 2022 with flights to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Asaba and Jos daily and plans to increase routes and frequency when its fourth and fifth aircraft arrive.

The airline made this known during its launch party, emphasising that it will be a hybrid carrier offering both low-cost and legacy option to ensure that 'everyone can fly'.

Chairman of ValueJet, Kunle Soname, who gave the opening remark at the event said that the airline was no stranger to the industry and would base its services on the need for right pricing.

"ValueJet is hardly a stranger in the industry and all operational insights from previous partnerships have been applied in building our business plan and propositions. We have identified a niche in the sector, the need for fair pricing amidst the rising cost of commercial aviation to the average customer compounded by tough economic realities for air operators," he said.

He talked about the airline's fleet stating that it consists of CRJ 900 and stressed that with time, the airline would expand.

"Our fleet of modern and efficient CRJ 900 aircraft is ready, we can boast of a resolute professional workforce which is among the best in the industry to deliver end-to-end customer experience backed by modern technology.

"With a long-term vision and growth mindset, we have set our sights in the coming years to expand beyond the Nigerian airspace. We are in a privileged position despite existing economic headwinds. We are building a cost-conscious business with an understanding of the sector and how Nigeria is poised to play a key role in developing Africa's aviation by joining the rest of the global players in regional and international markets," Soname said.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Commercial Officer, Trevor Henry who spoke on the airline's initial route network said ValueJet would start operating from October 10, 2022 with Lagos- Abuja- Lagos twice daily; Lagos-Port Harcourt-Lagos- Asaba and Lagos-Jos-Lagos.

He announced future expansion plans for Lagos-Abuja- Kano, Lagos- Abuja- Yola and Lagos-Benin- Lagos.