Nigeria Won't Work Under Deep Ethnic, Religious Divisions - Jonathan

Former president Goodluck Jonathan yesterday said Nigeria cannot make any meaningful progress with the level of deep ethnic and religious division it is experiencing.

Jonathan stated this at the public presentation of an autobiography of late elder statesman, Chief Solomon Lar titled, "Chronicles of the Rainbow" and the launch of the Solomon and Mary Lar Leadership Institute.

The former president, who extolled the virtues of Lar as a politician said the late elder statesman "offered love in the place of bitter and divisive politicking, built bridges to cement the cracks in our unity and showed courage in the face of injustice and military dictatorship."

The late Lar was former national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and also the first civilian governor of Plateau State.

He said, "Sadly, we are now playing the kind of politics that Chief Lar detested. Issues around ethnicity, religious bigotry, hate speech and personal attacks, rather than principles and policies affecting the lives of Nigerians, have continued to dominate political discourses around the country, as political parties begin their campaigns.

"There is no country that has made meaningful progress in the face of deep ethnic and religious division as is being experienced in our country today.

"I urge today's politicians who are seeking to occupy different elective offices across the nation as well as leaders and promoters of the various political parties to learn from the likes of Chief Solomon Lar who played politics of sacrifice and selflessness, in the interest of the people."

President Muhammadu Buhari who was also at the event, described Lar as a politician whose passion for the people remained paramount throughout his political journey.

The president who was represented by secretary to the government of the federation Boss Mustapha said Lar remained committed to democratic ideals during his lifetime leaving behind worthy legacies that have endured.

Also, the Plateau State governor Simon Lalong who was chief host of the event, disclosed that his preference for politics of inclusion and bridge-building is a result of the mentoring he got from Lar.

According to a statement issued in Jos by the director of press and public affairs, Dr Makita Simon Macham, Lalong said like Baba Solomon Lar, he is not perturbed by criticism of his governance style which downplays exclusion, tribalism and religious bigotry.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said, "Personally, Chief Solomon Lar groomed me among many other politicians and taught us so much about politics. One of the key things to highlight about Baba Lar are his politics of Principles; Inclusion; and Bridge-building.

"Although he stood by his principles in the opposition NPP, nevertheless he reached out and had friends across other political parties including the then ruling NPN and people from various parts of Nigeria. Some of his friends include people like Abubakar Rimi, Dr. Jim Nwobodo, Chief Bisi Akande among others".

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said the legacies of Chief Solomon Lar are numerous and worth celebrating.

APC national chairman Abdullahi Adamu and his PDP counterpart Senator Iyorchia Ayu said the event is coming at a time when political activities are in top gear in the country which brings an opportunity to reflect on the ideals he stood for and profusely defended, being one of those who played very important role in birthing the restoration of democracy.

The widow of Lar, Ambassador Mary Lar said she was highly elated by the honour done to her husband who stood for unity, love and selflessness throughout his political career.

She said the foundation and institute will vigorously pursue his ideals and also work towards ensuring that his mentoring legacy is sustained.