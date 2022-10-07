Nigeria: Military Kills 19 Terrorists, Arrests 42 Logistics Suppliers in Borno

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed 19 Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)/ Boko Haram terrorists and arrested 42 logistics suppliers while 418 terrorists surrendered to troops in two weeks.

The director of Defence Media Operations Major General Musa Danmadami who disclosed this at the biweekly update on the Armed Forces of Nigeria operations between September 22 to October 6, 2022 said all arrested Boko Haram Terrorist criminals have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while surrendered Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and their families are being profiled for further action.

He said the troops between September 22 to October 4, 2022, arrested 29 Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province logistic suppliers during clearance operations.

General Danmadami said the troops recovered from the Boko Haram suspects 50 big bags of dry fish, two big sacks of fried meat, 55 jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit, one big bag of coal, 13 bags of breads, one bag of salt, one bag of beans, five cartons of detergent, three packs of batteries, 50 leathers of mosquito coil, 10 mobile phones, four vehicles, one bicycle and the sum of 2,479,740.00 cash.

He said between September 26 to October 3, 2022, troops arrested a suspected Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province ammo technician at Gorom village in Monguno local government area of Borno State, with 300 empty cases of ammo suspected to be used for fabricating 7.62mm specials.

He added that another six suspected Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province informant and collaborators including a foreigner were arrested at different locations.

He said the troops also rescued two Chibok girls namely, Yana Pogu and Rejoice Senki on serial 19 and 70 of the abducted Chibok girls lists with their children at Bula Davo village in Bama local government area and Kawur village in Konduga local government area of Borno State with 12 other abductees.

"Consequently, troops within the period in focus recovered 6 AK47 rifles, 14 AK47 magazines, 1 HK gun, 1 G3 rifle, 112 rounds of 7.62mm special, 285 rustled cattle and 8 gallons of Premium Motor Spirit. Troops also neutralized 19 terrorists, arrested 42 suspected terrorist logistics suppliers, rescued 3 civilians while a total of 418 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, who claimed to have lost interest in the ideology of Boko Haram Terrorists surrendered to own troops at different locations with their families comprised of 44 adult males, 135 adult females and 239 children," he said.

In the North West, he said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralized five terrorists, arrested seven terrorists and rescued 8 civilians.

Troops also recovered five AK47 rifles, five motorcycles, three bicycles, 15 rounds of 7.62mm special, five AK47 magazines, one bandolier, two locally fabricated AK47 rifles, two locally fabricated guns, three torchlights, one car, 11 pump action cartridges and 52 rustled cattle among other items.

The director stated further that airstrikes on identified notorious terrorists leaders Gwaska Dankaramis camp at Mashekari area in Zurmi local government area and Sani Dangote Camp in Farara village in Jibia local government area of Katsina State led to the death of a suspected terrorists leader identified as Dogo Rabe and seven members of his gang while others fled in disarray.

In the South-South, he said troops of the Joint Task Force Operation DELTA SAFE discovered and destroyed 60 illegal refining sites, 58 wooden boats, six speed boats, 384 storage tanks, 223 cooking ovens and 60 dugout pits.

The troops also recovered 20 pumping machines, three motorcycle, one tricycle, 18 vehicles and arrested 34 pipeline vandals while 3,764,000 litres of crude oil, 458,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 1,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 13,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine were also recovered.

In a related development, he said troops of Operation DAKATAR DA BARAWO discovered and destroyed 14 illegal refineries, 72 metal storage tanks, nine wooden boats, 29 dugout pits, 51 ovens and 25 reservoirs.

"Cumulatively, within the weeks under review oil thieves were denied a total of N2.146 billion in the South South region," he said.