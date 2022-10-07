Ghana: Kotoka Int'i Airport Launches Customer Service Week

The Board Chairman of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Mr Paul Adom-Otchere has called on staff and stakeholders to appreciate each other's roles and collectively embrace service excellence as an airport community to place Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on the global map.

He said this at the launch of the 2022 Global Customer Service Week celebration from October 3 - 7, 2022 under the theme "Celebrate Service".

This year's celebration also witnessed the launch of the Airport Behavioural Standards Booklet.

Mr. Adom-Otchere indicated that Kotoka International Airport had come a long way in Airport Service Delivery and had been the proud recipient of the Airport Service Quality Customer Experience Awards on three consecutive occasions (Best Airport by Region and Size; 2-5million passengers for 2019, 2020 and 2021.

This, he said, was testament to the many years of consistent effort to enhance service delivery at the airport.

He expressed appreciation to staff and stakeholders for their dedication and contribution to the successes chalked and indicated that the giant strides made in the Customer Satisfaction journey over the years could not have been possible without the support and commitment of staff, stakeholders and Customers.

Launching the Airport Behavioural Standards Booklet, the Board Chairman reiterated that the overall objective of developing a general standard behavioural guideline was to improve Customer Experience at the airports, regardless of who provides the service.

He further added that the first edition of the handbook highlights excellent service standards that have been developed in partnership with cherished stakeholders.

"This handbook is part of GACL's performance enhancement strategies towards improving performance in the ACI Airport Service Quality Program and delivering enhanced customer experience at our airports", Mr Adom-Otchere said.

Mr Adom-Octhere urged staff and stakeholders to put their shoulders to the wheel in delivering outstanding Customer Experience in line with the defined Service Standards at the airports.

Mr Eric Prempeh, Customer Service Manager on his part, affirmed that the celebration of the Customer Service Week was to highlight the essence of Customer Service whilst recognising the people who serve and support customers daily.

He urged stakeholders to come together to offer a bouquet of world-class service experiences in a manner that will leave passengers with no choice but to select Kotoka International Airport over and over again.

Another significant highlight of the launch was the signing of the Service Pledge by Management, Staff and Stakeholders present at the event.

The Service Pledge is basically a commitment by all to work together as a team to deliver outstanding customer experience to passengers and stakeholders.

The Customer Service Week, expected to be observed at all GACL operated airports in Ghana will feature activities such as Airport Service Quiz, GACL goes Sporty, Photo Booth Session with passengers, Departmental Customer Service Awareness forum and Management's visit to Agencies operating at the airport among others.