Ghana: Azumah Nelson Honoured By Akwamuhene, Royal Senchi Hotel

The Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort in the Eastern region over the weekend honoured Azumah Nelson, the three-time World Boxing Council (WBC) champion for his outstanding performance and patriotism.

Azumah Nelson who was in 2004 inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, was presented with a citation at a colourful event supported by the Akwamuhene, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III and other dignitaries.

The Executive Director of the hotel, Nana Kwame Yeboah-Afarisaid the event coincided with the re-launch of the hotel's state of the art recreational facilities.

Mr Yeboah-Afari said the recreational facilities comprises of a golf driving range and a multi-purpose tennis court and others.

According to Yeboah-Afari, Azumah Nelson's recognitionwas to appreciate and applaud the boxing legend for his patriotism, commitment and dedication to the sport which earned him enviable feats of global acclaim.

He added that, although society took pride in the patriotic efforts of the 'Professor Zoom Zoom', very little was done to honour him and that goes a long way to dampen the spirit of those who wants to offer themselves to the nation.

The 'Bogyawe' Palace at Akwamu in the Eastern region also honoured and confirmed on'Zoom Zoom' as a son of Akwamu.

OdenehoKwafoAkoto III, was happy Azumah had traced his roots to Akwamu and lauded him for his patriotism which had taken Ghana very far.

OdenehoAkoto III commended Azumah for giving out his best for the nation at every encounter in the ring, placing Ghana very high in sports.

The Akwamuheneasked Azuma to use the wealth of knowledge acquired over the years in boxing to help nurture young athletes to give out their best for the country.

On his part, Azumah Nelson, urged government to invest in infrastructure, training and management of boxers for the country to reclaim its past glory in boxing.

Azumah Nelson later on engaged OdenehoAkoto III in a friendly golf and tennis contest to mark the re-opening of the 35-acre property.