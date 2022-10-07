Ghana: Mays Foundation, Rotary Club Organise Free Health Screening for Tanyigbe Residents

Mays Foundation, a non- profit governmental organisaton (NGO) in collaboration with Rotary Club yesterday organised a free health screening for the people of Tanyigbe in the Ho Municipality.

The screening was done mostly for breast and prostate cancer aimed at creating awareness of World Breast Cancer Day which falls in October this year.

The event was also used to officially launched Mays Foundation.

More than 500 participants including aged men and women as well as the youth participated in the exercise.

Dr Robert Bugan, a volunteer medical practitioner in an interview explained that breast and prostate cancer could be prevented and treated when detected early.

However, a lot of men do not want to talk about it because of the notion that once you have it you could become impotent.

He indicated that breast cancer does not stay in the breast alone, it spreads to other organs including the lungs, brain, liver if not treated early adding that the best thing to do was to adopt secondary prevention early detention and prompt action.

He said the screening has detected some people with the disease and the recommended medication and advice had been given.

He called for support from stakeholders and create needed awareness and education to reduce the number of people dying from the curable diseases.

Ms Mavis Amegah, Executive Officer of Mays Foundation noted that the formation of the NGO was for awareness creation and advocacy.

She said the screening was done in her hometown because there were some isolated cases which needed medication.