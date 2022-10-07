Ghana: Berry Ladies CEO Grabs 'FortyUnder40award' Award

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Women's Premier League side, Berry Ladies Football Club, Mrs. Gifty Oware-Mensah, has won the sports category of the FortyUnder40awardS held over the weekend.

She was awarded for her exploits in the football industry which she serves as the (CEO) of model club, Berry Ladies.

The award ceremony which took place at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Accra sought to reward outstanding entrepreneurs in their respective field of endeavour.

The ceremony awarded 39 other entrepreneurs who distinguished themselves in various fields.

Mrs. Oware-Mensah is also the Vice President of men's top-flight football club, Berekum Chelsea and a management member of the Black Maidens, the ladies U-17 national teams.

She is also the Vice Chairperson of the Super Cup committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Under her tenure, Berry Ladies FC had nominations for Best Female Team of the Year, Most Vibrant Club on Social Media and Best Ghana Club CEO at the Ghana Football Awards 2021 alongside clubs like Accra Hearts of Oak, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Accra Great Olympics, Legon Cities and Ridge City.

Currently, she is the National Service Scheme's Deputy Executive Director (General Services).

She has a center dubbed 'The Afia Oware Summit', which gives young women the chance to be mentored. The astute football personality is exceptional in her capacity to recognise talent, engage, and develop it into something spectacular.