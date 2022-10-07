Nigeria: Ghanaian Musician Black Sherif Sings for Late Girlfriend in Debut Album

7 October 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Biodun Busari

Ghanaian musician, Mohammed Ismail Sharif popularly as Black Sherif released his debut album 'The Villain I Never Was' on Thursday.

However, Black Sherif captured the death of his late girlfriend in the 12th track titled, 'Oh Paradise' describing the painful experience.

The musician's late lover was Clementina Konadu, who died five years ago but had been an unforgettable love to make the performer pour out his heart in the emotional tune.

According to Ghanaweb, the song has revealed Black Sherif's late girlfriend's identity on the internet as a former student of the Kumasi Academy Senior High School.

The report said the obituary pictures of the Konadu who was 17-year-old when she met her demise have been the talking points on the internet.

It can be recalled that sometime in 2017, it was reported that two first-year students of the Kumasi Academy SHS died following an outbreak of swine flu.

Konadu was part of the two students who lost her life at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) hospital after the incident.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X