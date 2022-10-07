Liberia: Kpatawee Waterfall Gradually Turns Into a Resort

Gbarnga — The Kpatawee Waterfalls, one of Liberia's beautiful tourism sites located in Gbarnga Bong County, is gradually turning into a resort area to accommodate visitors.

Visiting Kpatawee over the weekend, little huts built with palm thatches and bamboo had beds in them. Some had double beds while others had single beds, and self-contained bathrooms with running water and showers. The concrete floors in the huts were designed with palm kernels.

Speaking to Mrs. Josephine S. Richardson, who dwells in one of the huts and is transforming the site, referred to the little huts as 'Gbaffas', which means, under the shades in the Kpelleh tribe.

"For the moment, we have double occupancy with a double bed, for US$100.00 a night, while single occupancy, we charge US$75.00 a night. At the moment, we have seven 'Gbaffas' already completed and we intend to finish the first eleven soon and by December during the holiday season, we hope to have around 15 of them already completed," said Mrs. Richardson.

Referring to herself as being crazy for transforming Kpatawee, she said she chose to make the tourism site habitable, because the place is beautiful and she likes nature.

"We go out of country to look beautiful tourism places, that we already have it here, but we do not know we have it," she said

Mrs. Richardson, who was now blending smoothie at the bar for some guests who sat in the parlor, eating and drinking, said in transforming the place to what it is, it takes patience and sacrifices, for which she has spent nearly US$ 200,000 to 300,000 and is still spending.

When asked about getting the Ministry of Information Culture and Tourism involved, she said even though the ministry is aware of Kpatawee but seems not to be interested. And she has invited the minister but he has not come.

"I am a member of the tourism board and if I am here, and the ministry can't come, who do you expect to come? The ministry is supposed to be the one leading the way to encourage me to do things. But every time, the ministry would say they are busy. You mean they are too busy to come and see what is happening behind them? I think the Ministry of Information needs to boggle up and pay attention to our culture and tourism sites. They should spend time improving this area, because this area brings livelihood to the people," she said.

In effort to speak to the Ministry of Information Culture and Tourism regarding the Kpatawee Waterfalls, Assistant Minster of Tourism, Princess Turkolon, refused to answer her calls after several attempts and never responded to the text message that was sent by this paper.

While taking a tour, some women who had come to plant corn, were seen leaving from the site, and when asked Richardson said the women had come to help her grow corn as a way of getting a livelihood for them.

"I could do more in creating more jobs if somebody could just come and appreciate what we are doing here," she added.

Madam Richardson's wish might be granted as Cuttington University president, Dr. Romelle Horton in a recent interview said as Cuttington Graduate School now offers a course in Tourism, maybe they could connect with Kpatawee in signing an Memorandum of Understanding to have their students go out there experience what they are learning.

Speaking about the bad road leading to Kpatawee resort, she said the bad road is not only Richardson's responsibility but it is about Liberia's.

"We have this beautiful place, we all have to turn around and see how best we can rally around and fix the road, but I cannot fix the road all by myself, because it cost millions and I do not have it, but I will remain here, until somebody or organization can come and help to fix the road because Kpatawee is on the map and it has been like forever," she said.

Asked as to why inhabitants in the area are not helping to fix the roads, she said they are not willing to help because they say they do not own cars that ply the road to feel the pain. And that the youth just want to come and destroy what she has already built.

"It was their plan to come with motorcycles and knock down all the light poles I have planted, but at least I have that under control by employing security guards. Even though I do not blame them because they have this beautiful place and others have come and made promises and did not fulfill those promises. When I first got here, they felt I came to take their inheritance; it is now they are getting to understand what I am doing here," she said.

She explained an instance where a youth riding a bike brought a customer and stood in disbelief with his mouth opened, and when she asked what was the matter? He said he thought he was in a different place. And when she told him it was what she went to do and they were fighting her, he said: "sorry old ma, I did not know this is what you were doing here to make this place fine like this," she said.

Quizzed whether she will be able to get the money she had invested so far, she replied: "I do not think I will be able to get all the money I have spent but at least I did something that my children and grandchildren, including your children and grandchildren can see that I did something for Liberia. You don't have to like me, but like what I do," she said.