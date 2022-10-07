Liberia: Journalist M. Dennise Nimpson Completes Training in the United States in New and Traditional Media

Monrovia — Liberian Female Journalist M. Dennise Nimpson has returned from the United States after the completion of nearly a month of media training offered by the Edward R. Morrow Program for Journalists with sponsorship from the US State Department.

Ms. Nimpson was selected by the United States Government through the Embassy near Monrovia as the only Liberian media professional to form part of this year's Edward R. Morrow Program for Journalists.

The exercise is a multi-regional project of the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) with a focus on New and Traditional Media. The IVLP has been running for decades of which other Liberian journalists have benefited in the past but due to COVID-19 this was the first in person activity.

For a period of twenty-one (21) days Journalist Nimpson and her colleagues from sixteen countries from around the world were drilled through several courses including journalism, communication through new media and traditional media, amongst others.

On September 10, 2022 she joined other 15 participants selected from Nigeria, Ethiopia, Mauritius, South Africa, Malaysia, Laos, Singapore, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Armenia, Croatia, Sri Lanka, Lebanon, Iraq, and Nicaragua.

Ms Nimpson, a Reporter, presenter and newscaster at Joy FM/TV is also Head of Journalists covering the Presidency named Executive Mansion Reporters Association Press Corps.

The program aim was to review the history and importance of press freedom in the U.S. and to examine the structure, practices, and future of broadcast journalism in the United States.

It was also intended to illustrate how new technologies shape the way news is gathered, reported, distributed, and consumed; and explore the crucial role of responsibility and accuracy in a democracy.

The training exercise was conducted in separate locations in four States based on thematic concentrations; including Washington D.C, Florida, Minnesota and Arizona.

In Washington DC, the participants learned about the U.S. Federal System of Government, Broadcast media in the United States: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities, the Legal and Regulatory context for Media Broadcasting, Press Freedom and Protection of Journalists.

In the State of Florida, participants were taken to the City of Tampa, where they explored topics such as 'Accuracy in Reporting and Countering Journalism, Digital Media and Audience Engagement, and Role of Public Radio and Television Broadcasting for an Informed Citizenry.

The team of participants visited Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the following topics presented: Journalistic Ethics, Fact-checking and Local News Reporting, Diverse Voices in the Media and Media's Watchdog Role.

While in Phoenix, Arizona, veteran media professionals presented various topics including 'Broadcast Media and Newsroom Management, Engaging Minority Communities, Social Media and Digital Technology and he Role of the Media as the Watchdog of the society, amongst many other media and communication courses.

Ms. Nimpson and colleagues were also taken on guarded tours of historical sites and key US media facilities including the Voice of America (VOA) and the Minnesota Public Radio. The participants had the opportunity to form part of the Minnesota Global Event.

Meanwhile, Journalist Nimpson is commending the U.S State Department for the opportunity afforded her to have explored professionally by gaining more experience in the line of duty. She is appreciating the US Embassy near Monrovia for the milestone contribution to her career.

"This is a worthy experience for me. It has made so much impact the visitation of various cities and states, to the education and skills acquired and my interactions with great media personalities". Ms Nimpson emphasized.

Journalist Nimpson named some of the personalities she interacted as Al Tompskin, Charles Self, Salwa Jaafari, Anne Marie Cammisa, Mark Hamrick, Ned Price, Mike Burbach, and Dr., Casey Frechette who have and continue to impact the US media landscape as fulfillment of career.

According to Ms Nimpson, with such knowledge, she is prepared to contribute positively to the society by portraying a democratic and independent media or work.