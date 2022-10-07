Africa: Insurance Company of Africa Awards Scholarships to Performing Female Students

Monrovia — As part of its corporate social responsibility, the Insurance Company of Africa (ICA) has awarded scholarships to the two best performing female students from William V.S. Tubman High and G. W Gibson High School, respectively.

Both Mamaka Kromah of G. W Gibson and Loretha Larmie of Tubman High were selected from their various schools by their various schools as best performing students with the highest averages, respectively.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the ICA, Madam Ethel V. Knuckles disclosed that awarding the students the scholarship is part of the company's corporate social responsibility.

She said the team of ICA staffers went to the two schools' senior high level to view the grades of all the students and later realized that both Mamaka Kromah and Lerotha were the two students with the highest grade point, something she said qualified the students to win the scholarship from the company.

"We love all students and all schools but our focus is mainly on female students, we did not tell the students that they were in competition and they didn't know that they being selected as well until we told them," she said.

The ICA CEO said there will be more schools to be visited by the ICA family to encourage students in the various school in their lesson.

Madam Knuckles however assured the students of vacation job at the ICA upon their graduation.

"We want to say to you that your first job experience will be at the ICA, we want to assure you that when school closes you all are welcome to do your first job experience with the ICA, that means, you can come here work and get working experience," she said.

The beneficiaries of the scholarship however thanked the ICA for their support.

They both expressed shock in the process and said they were not expecting such opportunity from the ICA.

Insurance Company of Africa, commonly known as ICA is a composite insurer offering both Life and Non-Life services.

Its aim to be the bridge between customer and the insurance solution that best serves their business and/or personal needs.

ICA insurance services include Vehicle, Life, Fire, General Liability, amongst others.