Liberia: Minister of Justice Cautions Against False Accusation and Speculation in U.S.$100 Million Cocaine Case

Monrovia — The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) is cautioning the public including media institutions against spreading what it terms rumors in the talking about US$100 million cocaine case.

The release signed by Mrs. Maude Somah, Director of Press and Public Affairs of the Ministry of Justice stated that drug trafficking is a very serious transnational crime that cannot and should not be attributed to anyone without sufficient basis, especially by private persons.

"Avoid false accusations, and unnecessary speculations regarding persons responsible for or involved in the circumstances of the shipment to Liberia of over 500 kilograms of cocaine worth at least US$100 Million, which was recently seized and burnt," the release from the Ministry of Justice quoted.

According to the release, the ministry confirms that the disclosure contains in the United States Embassy press release of October 3, 2022, adding that the seizure of the 100 Million worth of Cocaine in Monrovia was the result of a well-planned operation involving law enforcement agencies of many countries including the United States.

The release emphasized that the ongoing collaboration of these countries should serve as a further assurance of the depth, integrity, and proprietorial objective of the operation.

Besides the two traffickers already arrested, the Ministry added that all those established by available evidence to be involved in the trafficking, in the instant case, are being pursued both in Liberia and abroad.

"No person involved or reasonably suspected of involvement will be spared arrest, investigation or prosecution by the Liberian Government, working in partnership with the US Government and other collaborating governments," the release cited.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The release mentioned that details of the operation and ongoing investigation cannot be shared with the public, and members of the public are cautioned not to second-guess those details or speculate about the complicity of persons that the ministry has not accused.

"While the Ministry, as usual, solicits the support of everyone with useful information about a criminal case, the Ministry maintains its position against false accusations, especially in cases involving huge sums of money, which possibility of violence not only against investigators, but potential witnesses and persons believed to be whistleblowers," the release says.

"Finally, the MOJ wishes to clarify that based on all evidence adduced to date by the Liberian Government and the law enforcement agencies of other governments, no local company trading as an importer or retailer has been found complicit or involved in any way with the US$100m cocaine case, although the investigation continues," the release quoted.