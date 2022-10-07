Ghana: GHS to Ensure Universal Health Coverage By 2030 - DG

The Director-General, Ghana Health Service (GHS),Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has said the health sector was taking steps to make Universal Health Care (UHC) accessible throughout the country by 2030.

This, he said, would improve access to high-quality health care irrespective of ability to pay as the UHC was to ensure all persons get access to quality health services, and protect persons from impoverishment due to illness.

"We therefore, urge all stakeholders and partners to align their programmes and harmonise their financing towards the implementation of this roadmap," he said.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye stated these in a press statement to mark the celebration of the United Nations International Day of the Older Persons (UNIDOP) 2022 on the theme "Resilience of older persons in a changing world."

Dr Kuma-Aboagye stated that it took intentional, collective, coordinated and collaborative efforts from the various components of our healthcare delivery machinery as well as our health partners and other related agencies to achieve this.

"The service feels indebted to all its retired workers whose efforts whilst in active service have helped put the care in health care in every location where the service is found.

"We are pleased to say that the older person groups still form a good number of our Outpatient Department per capita reflecting the trust they have placed in us to deliver quality care to them," he added.

He explained that, the Healthy Ageing Programme under the Family Health Division of GHS was coordinating quality service delivery that ensured access to preventive and curative services for common diseases of older persons.

"With support from WHO, the National Standards and Protocols for Healthy Ageing have been drafted and processes are currently underway for its finalisation as a major boost to ensure healthy ageing for older persons in Ghana," he hinted.

Emphasising on the older person's health, Dr Kuma-Aboagye said in their quest to develop the country, issues of older persons continued to remain a priority on their agenda.

"In meeting that objective, older persons who form a significant proportion of the population would have a reason to live and continue to be a vital tool in development," he said.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye further implored all stakeholders and partners to align their programmes and harmonise their financing towards improving the health of older persons.

"We also recommend that, the entire citizenry adopt a lifestyle that maintained a good blend of adequate rest, physical activity, and exercise as these have long-term health benefits," he advised.