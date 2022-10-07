Ghana to Leverage Lithium Discovery to Manufacture Solar Batteries

The government intends to leverage the current discovery of lithium in parts of the country for the manufacturing of solar batteries.

A Deputy Minister for Energy, Andrew Agyaper Mercer, according to myjoyonline.com hinted that this was part of the development agenda by the government towards energy transition.

Mr Agyapa Mercer was speaking in Accra on Tuesday at the Africa Energy Conference 2022 organised by the Business and Financial Times.

The Africa Energy Conference 2022 under the theme "Africa's Energy Future - Achieving Competitiveness and Sustainability to Support the Continent's Development Ambitions" is an avenue for stakeholders to deliberate on opportunities in the energy transition journey.

Ghana's discovery of lithium is said to present another opportunity for the country to produce renewable equipment for the African market.

According to the Deputy Energy Minister, government planned to use the resources to support the manufacturing of solar batteries locally.

"The opportunity for an industrial and commercial venture into the renewable market has a potential to generate revenue, create jobs and energy security enhancement. Ghana's recent discovery of high grade high-grade lithium is an achievement the government intends to leverage in exploring the real possibility of manufacturing solar batteries locally," he hinted.

Senior Trade Expert at the African Continental Free Trade Secretariat, Desire Loumou, told the gathering that the energy market in Africa was ripe for investment opportunities.