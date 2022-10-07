Ghana: Paying Compensation to All Customers - We Can't Pay! - Ecg to Purc

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it cannot undertake a wholesale compensation payment to all customers of the company as directed by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) for the recent power crisis.

Rather, the company noted, it was prepared to abide by the laid down procedure to pay compensation to affected customers on case by case basis.

Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama, said, his outfit was preparing to engage the PURC on the need to alter the directive to make case by case the basis of payment of compensation.

He was speaking at a press conference in Accra yesterday to update the public on measures instituted by the company to address the current power crisis.

"We cannot make a block compensation payment to all of our customers. We prefer a case by case form of compensation payment so that people prove the damages suffered before compensation is determined," he stated.

According to Mr Mahama, a wholesale form of compensation to all customers would mean that those who did not suffer any form of damage would be paid as well.

Per the company's checks, he said, some of the customers were engaged in panic buys, although their meter was functioning properly, resulting in long queues and pressure on the vending system.

He noted that, although the ECG was not engaged by the PURC before the directive was issued, it was looking forward to a fair hearing and a process guided by the rules governing the resolution of grievances.

Investigations into the causes of the power crisis, he stated, was currently ongoing saying that the ECG would duly update the public on the findings when it was completed.

Mr Mahama said, presently all the meter systems were up and running, except some areas in the Ashanti Region, as well as the Power App to enable customers purchase power.

He urged customers to avoid panic buys that result in long queues at the various vending points adding that "we must all be patient to be served and avoid panic buys."

The ECG, he noted, had put in place robust measures to forestall such occurrences in the future explaining that the system's robustness would enable it handle the expected traffic.

He denied rift between the management and staff of the company saying that ECG had the requisite human resource to deal with such challenges and work together even in the face of disagreement.

Citing the ECG Power App as an example, Mr Mahama noted that, the management and staff were working together to address gaps and constraints that stifle its operation.

He cautioned against politicisation of the challenge confronting the company and unwarranted attacks on management, mostly due to unfounded allegations.