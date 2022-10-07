Liberia: UMOVEMENT Launches Cool School in Observance of World Teachers' Day

Kakata — In observance of World Teachers' Day, UMOVEMENT, Liberia's unrivaled youth-led education launched its third flagship program - CoolSchool.

According to Sir Urias W. Brooks, Jr., Founder/CEO of the organization, the program is an innovative learning approach designed for overage children across Liberia covering the early years of pre-primary (grade 1-2) with learning activities on Numeracy and Literacy skills, which enables children to learn in less time, with less effort and with a more enjoyable experience than the traditional learning model.

Children participating in CoolSchool classes are taught for 10 months, five days a week, regularly assess after every three months, and later sit a placement exam for a possible transition to conventional schools.

The pre-pilot is being implemented in fourteen (14) school communities in three education districts (Kakata 1- 2 and Gibi) in Margibi, targeting 420 students - 30 per class.

Sir Brooks noted that the program is in support of the government of Liberia's newly developed Education Sector Plan (2022-2027), which tackles overage school problems among other issues.

In Liberia's underserved communities, over two-thirds or 70 percent of students are three years older than the appropriate age for their grade.

Meanwhile, the program coincided with World Teachers' Day. Established in 1994, World Teacher's Day aims to focus on "appreciating, assessing and improving the educators of the world" and to provide an opportunity to consider issues related to teachers and learning.

The day commemorates the signing of the 1966 UNESCO/ILO recommendation concerning the status of teachers, which is a standard-setting instrument that addresses the status and situation of teachers around the world.

This recommendation outlines standards relating to education personnel policy, recruitment, and initial training as well as the continuing education of teachers, their employment, and working conditions.