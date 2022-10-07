Liberia: Rescue Alternatives Liberia Wants House of Representatives Concur With Senate in Passing Anti-Death Penalty Bill

Monrovia — In commemorating this year's World Day against the death penalty on October 10, 2022, Rescue Alternatives Liberia (RAL) is encouraging the House of Representatives to concur with the Liberian Senate on the passage into law of the anti-death penalty bill overwhelmingly voted upon by the Liberian Senate which is before the House of Representatives.

In a release issued Thursday, October 6, 2022, the organization reminded the Lower House that the bill which seeks to abolish the death penalty in Liberia is significant as there is no justice system safe from judicial error, innocent persons likely to be sentenced to death or executed.

Also, the passage into law of the bill will see Liberia fulfilling its international human rights obligations relative to Liberia's accepted Universal Periodic Review (UPR) recommendations which call for the abolition of death penalty in the country.

"As the entire world will assemble in Berlin, Germany, at the World Congress, in November 2022, the House of Representatives must monster the political will by concurring with the Liberian Senate on the passage of the anti-death penalty bill," the organization said in a release signed by its National Program Coordinator, Mr. Sam M. Nimely.

The national human rights organization has been involved in a series of advocacy campaigns/activities in partnership with the European Union, Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), French Development Agency, and the French Embassy in raising awareness on the abolition of the death penalty as accepted by Liberia in the recommendations of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) that called for the abolition.

In a release signed by the National Program Coordinator Mr. Sam M. Nimely, RAL commended the European Union, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), French Development Agency, and the French Embassy for the unflinching support to RAL in the death penalty abolition advocacy in Liberia. The organization also thanked the Liberian Senate for the passage of the bill in the upper house.

Meanwhile, as a member of several national, regional, and international networks/coalitions, including Transitional Justice Working Group (TJWG); Liberia Coalition of Human Rights Defenders(LICHRD); West Africa Human Rights Defenders Networks (WAHRDN); Pan African Human Rights Defenders Networks (PAHRDN); The World Coalition Against the Death Penalty(WCADP) and International Rehabilitation Council for Victims of Torture (IRCT), RAL will join other abolitionists around the globe in commemorating the Day against the death penalty on October 10, 2022.

RAL is a registered and recognized criminal justice system reform; death penalty abolition and anti-torture advocacy group established in 1994.