Ghana: 1,500 Drivers, Motorcyclists to Undergo Defensive Driving Training

High-risk commercial drivers and motorcyclists are to be given refresher training in defensive driving across the country to help reduce road accidents that result in the loss of lives and property.

The training, which would cover 1,500 drivers and motorcycle riders is a collaboration between Vivo Energy Ghana and the National Road Safety Authority.

It is scheduled to commence next week in Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono East, Northern, Central and Western.

The Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana (VEGH), Mr Kader Maiga announced these when he launched the company's 2022 'Stop, Think and Drive' Road Safety Campaign yesterday, at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, popularly known as Circle Dubai.

He said drivers would be monitored and evaluated to assess the impact of the campaign.

Mr Maiga said provisional statistics from the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and the Ghana Police Service, indicate that more than 2,924 people were killed in road traffic accidents in 2021.

"This is an issue that must concern everyone and for that reason the energy company, with road transport safety as a key priority area is committed to support government curb this menace on the roads through its'Stop, Think and Drive Programme," he said.

He noted that, although almost 90 per cent of all accidents were due to human errors, it could be prevented through better "driver training and continuous professional development on safe driving practices."

"We are happy to launch this campaign through a partnership with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), the statutory regulatory body for road safety in Ghana to lead and supervise the project to ensure it meets all standards and requirements.

"Other relevant stakeholder institutions in the campaign include the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD), and the various Transport Unions," he added.

Mr Maiga urged all drivers and motorcyclists to make the most out of these refresher trainings to better equip them to contribute towards making the roads safer.

"Improving safety on our roads is a collective responsibility, let's get involved," he advised.

On his part, the Head of Regulation, Inspection, and Compliance at NRSA, Mr Kwame Kodua Atuahene, encouraged drivers to get involved in such trainings because soon many drivers would not be allowed to operate commercial vehicles without any training.

On behalf of all the transporters for VEGH, J. K. Horgle Transport Limited, J. K. Ahiadome Transport Limited and S.O Frimpong Transport Company Limited,a representative, Mr Randy Obeng-Frimpong pledged their support towards the impactful initiative as well as their continuous partnership with VEGH.

As part of the celebration at the Neoplan Station in Circle, eye testing, licence renewal services, road worthy certificates and insurances were brought to the door steps of drivers.