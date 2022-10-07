Ghana: Black Stars Drop One Place in Latest FIFA World Rankings

Ghana were previously ranked 60th in the world but are now 61st, maintaining their place as the lowest ranked team heading into the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

In Africa, the Black Stars are ranked 11th, with Senegal maintaining their place at the top.

Morocco, Tunisia, Nigeria and Algeria complete Africa's top five.

In the general World ranking, Brazil also maintained their top spot with Italy replacing Spain in sixth place, being the only change.

Meanwhile, former Ghana Head Coach, Milovan Rajevac, has expressed his desire to take charge of the Black Stars for a third time.

The Serbian had a second stint to forget when he led the team to an unsuccessful 2021 AFCON campaign in Cameroon.

Ghana lost her opening match at the continental tournament to Morocco, drew with Gabon and exited at the group stage after a shock defeat to Comoros.

The 68-year-old was sacked by the Ghana Football for the disastrous AFCON results which was in sharp contrast to his previous time in Ghana.

"I have unfinished business with Black Stars. No one knows what the future holds. Ghana is my second home, so if another opportunity arises for me to come there, I will consider it seriously. Last time I didn't have enough time to implement everything I wanted, like the first time in Ghana. In order to achieve great targets, time is of the essence". Milovan Rajevac told Kumasi-based Akoma FM. -Citisports