Liberia: Three More Arrested in Connection U.S.$100 Million Cocaine Bust in Monrovia

Monrovia — Three persons of interest linked to the US$100 million worth of cocaine busted in Liberia have been arrested at the Sierra Leone border.

Those arrested include a Liberian, Oliver Zayzay, a Guinean, Mustapha Baldeh and a Lebanese, Ahmad Makki.

The three had been on the run since the operation that busted the huge consignment of the narcotic that was shipped among frozen foods to Liberia.

Makki, according to investigators, was part of the cartel tasked with negotiating with local businesses to buy their container once the frozen goods arrive at the port in Monrovia.

Zayzay, according to investigation, booked three rooms at the Royal Grand Hotel for what is now believed to be the three of the ringleaders behind the shipment. His Facebook profile lists him as CEO of Sky River Security and VIP Protection Services and Oliver Car Rental Service. He reportedly doubles as a customs broker.

The suspected ringleaders, Gustavo Henrique, a Brazilian, and Adulai Djibril, a Portuguese later checked in at Boulevard Palace. They were, however, not in their hotel rooms at the time the National Security Agency and the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency agents arrived.

A Guinea Bissau national, Malam Conte, who had arrived in Liberia to ensure that the consignment reaches its final destination was arrested by agents in plain view.

The Brazilian suspect is believed to have fled to the Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Marcus Zehyou has disclosed that his entity is ready to make Liberia a drug-free country.

Zehyou made the statement when LDEA burned the confiscated cocaine captured in the biggest drug bust in the history of the country at the Barclay Training Center in Monrovia.