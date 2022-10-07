South Africa Risks State of Medical Emergency Over Shortage of Healthcare Workers - South African News Briefs - October 7, 2022

South Africa Risks State of Medical Emergency Over Shortage of Healthcare Workers

According to the South African Medical Association (Sama), a shortage of healthcare workers may put the nation at risk of a medical emergency, EWN reports. SAMA attributed poor working conditions as a cause for more than 40% of doctors' emigrating, with the medical body's Mark Human saying urgent government intervention is required.

"We want to help people and if you are completely hamstrung in your ability to do so, you will move elsewhere and that is why so many doctors are looking at moving elsewhere. It's got nothing to do with salaries," Human said.

Activist, Former Minister Slam Tourist Murders

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni slammed the murderers targeting tourists for undermining the nation's efforts to promote tourism. "Some of us work very hard and smart to promote tourism. And murderers undermine our efforts. Law enforcement must leave no stone unturned to bring these murderers and economic saboteurs to book. Annoying," said Mboweni. His statements come after the murder of a 67-year-old German tourist who was shot near the near the Numbi gate of the Kruger National Park in the province of Mpumalanga.

The country's Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu also expressed her sadness at the news of the murder, offering her condolences to the man's family while calling on law enforcement to act. "I condemn this murder and robbery in the strongest terms and call for harsh punishment of those responsible," Sisulu said in a statement.

Warning Issued Over Meat, Chicken Prices

Following the publication of its food inflation brief, which provides insight into food inflation dynamics and its causes, the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy (BFAP) noted that the high cost of feed grains due to the Ukraine/Russia war has started to reflect in the prices of meat and poultry.

This comes as South Africans already face a cost of living crisis. However, South Africa may see the rate of red meat price increases diminish before the end of the year due to consumers being unable to absorb further price increases, BusinessTech reports.