Gambia: Regional U-15 Tournaments Heat Up

7 October 2022
The Point (Banjul)

In their quest to develop football from the grassroots and to ensure they catch the players at the right age for the various youth categories, the Regional Football Associations are playing regional U-15 football tournaments across their respective regions.

In the Upper River Region, Unitarian defeated Real de Basse 2-0 while Bosko and Sam FC defeated Layout FC 1-0.

Kansala beat Camaras 2-0.

The finalists of each of the seven regions will compete in a national championship at the home of Gambian football, the National Technical Training Centre where the best players would be selected to form the next U-17 team.

Source: GFF

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X