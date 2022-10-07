Gambia: Regional U-15 Tournaments Heat Up

In their quest to develop football from the grassroots and to ensure they catch the players at the right age for the various youth categories, the Regional Football Associations are playing regional U-15 football tournaments across their respective regions.

In the Upper River Region, Unitarian defeated Real de Basse 2-0 while Bosko and Sam FC defeated Layout FC 1-0.

Kansala beat Camaras 2-0.

The finalists of each of the seven regions will compete in a national championship at the home of Gambian football, the National Technical Training Centre where the best players would be selected to form the next U-17 team.

